Business

Just For Fun roller rink in McHenry closing after more than 70 years

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
McHenry, Ill. (WLS) -- Just For Fun roller rink in McHenry, which has provided entertainment for families for decades, is getting ready for its final skate.

The owner of the roller skating rink at 914 N. Front Street is selling the property and the rink will close down in the fall.

Just For Fun has been in business for more than 70 years. It started out as a dance hall and was converted into a roller rink a few years later

The rink is encouraging people to come out now to enjoy one last skate. Specific dates for the final skate will be announced in early August.

Just For Fun in Mundelein, 139 N. Seymour Ave., will remain open.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businessmchenryhistory
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Boy, 7, ID'd after boat capsizes on Chicago River near Chinatown
Video of deadly Loop shooting released by police
'We thought it was a war:' 15 shot at Auburn Gresham funeral home
Portland mayor tear gassed by federal agents at courthouse protest
Opening day amid COVID-19: Masks, empty parks, social justice
1-year-old boy, mother missing from East Chicago, Ind.
Wisconsin could be next state on Chicago quarantine list
Show More
Chicago Weather: Sunny, very nice Thursday
China launches ambitious attempt to land on Mars
Many more likely sought jobless aid as COVID-19 surges back
Video shows car plowing into outdoor dining area
Illinois reports 1,598 new COVID-19 cases
More TOP STORIES News