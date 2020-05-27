coronavirus chicago

Coronavirus Chicago: Mayor Lori Lightfoot releases Phase 3 reopening guidelines for specific industries

The industry specific guidelines are for restaurants, gyms, childcare centers and more
By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Mayor Lori Lightfoot still has not established an official date for when Chicago can advance to Phase Three of reopening, but she has released some guidelines for specific industries.

Those rules pertain to education and child-care, offices and real estate and retail among other industries.

At child-care facilities, for example -- health screenings will be required for kids before they're allowed in. Parents and employees must wear facial coverings at all times. Children must do so when outside the classroom.

And for retailers, the city is limiting capacity to 25-percent for non-essential stores and 50-percent for essential stores.

Mayor Lightfoot says Chicago could move to the next phase in early June.

Safety guidelines are available for the following industries:

-Childcare centers and family childcare
-Non-lakefront parks (no contact sports)

-Libraries and other city services
-Office-based jobs, professional services, and real estate services
-Hotels / lodging
-Outdoor attractions (e.g., boating - not including the Playpen, non-Lakefront golf courses)
-Non-essential retail
-Personal services (e.g., hair/nail salons, barbershops, tattoo parlors)
-Restaurants and coffee shops (outdoor dining only)
-Manufacturing, construction, and warehousing

-Hospitals, dentists, community mental health centers, and Federally Qualified Health Centers
-Public transit, regional transit, taxis and rideshare
-Gyms (outdoor and 1:1 personal training only)

The full guidelines are available at chicago.gov/reopening.

Resources are also available for employees.

Businesses are also encouraged to go through a self-certification process.
