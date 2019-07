Local business owners connect at Make the Connection! Signature Breakfast

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Connect with Chicago business owners at The Illinois Hispanic Chamber of Commerce's major networking event, Make the Connection! Signature Breakfast.More than 800 Hispanic business owners from all industries come together to meet their peers, build relationships and be re-inspired to continue on their entrepreneurial journeys.This year's themecelebrates entrepreneurs and will be headlined by Illinois Governor JB Pritzker and City of Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot with Keynote Speaker Richard Montañez, Vice-President of Multicultural Sales and Community Activation for PepsiCo North America and Inventor of Flamin' Hot Cheetos. The IHCC Signature Breakfast is one of the largest convenings of the Hispanic Business community in the Midwest where attendees gather for a morning of networking and collaboration.Make the Connection! IHCC Signature BreakfastMarriott Marquis, 2121 S Prairie Ave, Chicago, IL 60616$150/ticket. Use the ABC7 promo code to save 20%Tickets are available online at www.ihccbusiness.net/ihcc-signature