CHICAGO (WLS) -- Connect with Chicago business owners at The Illinois Hispanic Chamber of Commerce's major networking event, Make the Connection! Signature Breakfast.
More than 800 Hispanic business owners from all industries come together to meet their peers, build relationships and be re-inspired to continue on their entrepreneurial journeys.
This year's theme MAKERS celebrates entrepreneurs and will be headlined by Illinois Governor JB Pritzker and City of Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot with Keynote Speaker Richard Montañez, Vice-President of Multicultural Sales and Community Activation for PepsiCo North America and Inventor of Flamin' Hot Cheetos. The IHCC Signature Breakfast is one of the largest convenings of the Hispanic Business community in the Midwest where attendees gather for a morning of networking and collaboration.
Event Information: Make the Connection! IHCC Signature Breakfast
Date: Thursday, August 1, 2019
Hours: 8 a.m. - 12 p.m.
Address: Marriott Marquis, 2121 S Prairie Ave, Chicago, IL 60616
Admission/Ticket Prices: $150/ticket. Use the ABC7 promo code to save 20%
Tickets are available online at www.ihccbusiness.net/ihcc-signature
Local business owners connect at Make the Connection! Signature Breakfast
