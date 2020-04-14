small business

Loans, grants becoming available to help small businesses stay afloat during pandemic

By
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Loans and grants are becoming available to help small business owners and their employees stay afloat during this pandemic.

The state of Illinois gave on average $14,000 to bars and $30,000 to hotels.

"It means the world. It's scary when your entire livelihood is based on your business and you want to take care of people," said Erik Archambeault with Rogers Park Social.

Archambeault said that state grant money goes to pay his seven employees. They are all working now to plan for shifting a business model - like possibly selling to-go cocktail sets that are both legal and lucrative.

"People are going to be scared to be in large crowds so what to you do differently is kind of where we are all at right as business owners is looking to what do we need to change," Archambeault said.

Archambeault is among those who also applied for a federal loan.

A spokeswoman for the U.S. Small Business Administration said business owners can find out through their lenders if they got approved.

Cook County began taking loan applications from suburban small business owners last week.

So far, the City of Chicago has received 8,000 applications for its Small Business Resiliency Loans.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businesschicagorogers parksmall businesscoronavirus helpcoronaviruscoronavirus illinoisillinoisloans
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
SMALL BUSINESS
Photography campaign gives life to shuttered West Town small businesses
How you can help small businesses during the COVID-19 crisis
Nonprofit aims to revive restaurant jobs while providing meals to health care workers
Local hospitals receive free pizza from Pizza Sociale
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Illinois 'bending the curve' Pritzker says, as COVID-19 deaths near 900
Daily White House coronavirus task force briefing: WATCH LIVE
Oak Park couple found dead under 'suspicious circumstances' ID'd
Where is coronavirus in IL? Check zip code tracker map
Largest number of coronavirus cases in a shelter for unaccompanied minors at Bronzeville shelter
Photography campaign gives life to shuttered West Town small businesses
Hula hooping class keeps women positive, fit during COVID-19 Outbreak
Show More
Free educational resources for kids stuck at home
Staff move into Hyde Park retirement facility to support residents
Coronavirus Update: Wisconsin COVID-19 deaths at 170 in 3,555 cases
CA governor shows what easing COVID-19 restrictions might look like
Who is not eligible to get a coronavirus stimulus check
More TOP STORIES News