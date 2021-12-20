small business

Vegan cookie bakery in Chicago gets public relations help during COVID-19 pandemic

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
EMBED <>More Videos

Chicago bakery gets public relations help during COVID-19 pandemic

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Danielle Tubbs recently quit her job in education to become a full-time baker.

And now her business, Tubby's Taste, has earned free public relations help from a group of media professionals called PR for Good.

Danielle joined ABC7 live to tell us her story. She discussed her specialized vegan cookies, the inspiration for her cookies came from and what made her want to make baking her full-time gig.

She also talked about what happened to her aspirations when the COVID-19 pandemic hit. She applied for help from a group called PR for Good, a group that helped get her business' name out into the world.

You can order Tubby's Taste cookies at https://www.tubbystaste.com/.

More information about PR for Good can be found at https://www.pr4good.com/e/about-us/.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businesschicagoloopeast garfield parknew businessbakerycookiescoronavirus chicagocoronavirus illinoisbakingblack owned businesscovid 19 pandemicsmall business survivalsmall businessbusinessadvertisingvegan
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
SMALL BUSINESS
Gingerbread village brings holiday joy to locals
Chicago pop up brings together more than 90 local businesses
Gasoline and craft beers
Shooting damages South Side cookie shop, delays opening
TOP STORIES
Report released on handling of Smollett case by Kim Foxx
Dolton Amber Alert canceled after baby inside stolen SUV found safe
Chicago twins Floyd and Lloyd reach milestone, turn 18
23 shot, 4 fatally, in Chicago weekend violence: CPD
Trump booed by crowd after revealing he got COVID booster shot
Statewide minimum wage increase set for New Year's Day
Man sets Loop 7-Eleven on fire: CPD
Show More
Ghislaine Maxwell was dangerous predator, prosecutor says
Mayor Lightfoot to give public safety address
P&G dry shampoo, conditioners recalled due to cancer-causing chemical
About 20 evacuated, 1 hospitalized after arson in East Chatham
Chicago Weather: Plenty of sun, mild Monday
More TOP STORIES News