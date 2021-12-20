Vegan cookie bakery in Chicago gets public relations help during COVID-19 pandemic

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Danielle Tubbs recently quit her job in education to become a full-time baker.
And now her business, Tubby's Taste, has earned free public relations help from a group of media professionals called PR for Good.
Danielle joined ABC7 live to tell us her story. She discussed her specialized vegan cookies, the inspiration for her cookies came from and what made her want to make baking her full-time gig.
She also talked about what happened to her aspirations when the COVID-19 pandemic hit. She applied for help from a group called PR for Good, a group that helped get her business' name out into the world.
You can order Tubby's Taste cookies at https://www.tubbystaste.com/.
More information about PR for Good can be found at https://www.pr4good.com/e/about-us/.
