marijuana

Rise Naperville, suburb's first recreational marijuana dispensary, holding grand opening

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Rise Naperville, the suburb's first recreational marijuana dispensary, will hold its grand opening Thursday morning.

Profits from first-day sales will benefit the anti-hunger agency "Loaves and Fishes."

Last August, the Naperville City Council voted to allow up to three dispensaries within the city's limits.

RELATED: Illinois Weed Legalization Guide

Naperville initially banned recreational marijuana sales before it became legal on January 1. The city said it would put the idea up as a ballot initiative to gauge whether residents wanted it or not.

A March referendum shows 53% of Naperville residents support recreational marijuana sales.

RELATED: Illinois medical marijuana dispensaries issued 'same-site' licenses to sell weed starting Jan. 1

Recreational marijuana became legal in Illinois as of January 1, 2020.

During the month of September, nearly $100 million in combined adult-use and medical cannabis was sold in Illinois. Around $431 million in recreational marijuana has been sold since legalization.
