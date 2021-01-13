Worker injured by falling tree in Busse Woods

ELK GROVE VILLAGE, Ill. (WLS) -- A subcontractor was injured after a tree fell on him in Busse Woods in Elk Grove Village.Fire officials said a crew was clearing trees deep in the woods around 12:30 p.m. Tuesday when one of them fell and struck a worker on the side.With the ground covered in packed snow and ice, the Elk Grove Village Fire Department said efforts to reach the worker using vehicles, including an ATV, were not successful.Due to the challenging terrain, firefighters used a Stokes basket to deliver the injured man to a waiting ambulance.The worker was transported to AMITA Alexian Brothers Medical Center in Elk Grove Village with non-life-threatening injuries, fire officials said.He was conscious and able to talk to first responders, according to a spokesperson for the Cook County Forest Preserves.