Worker injured by falling tree in Busse Woods

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
ELK GROVE VILLAGE, Ill. (WLS) -- A subcontractor was injured after a tree fell on him in Busse Woods in Elk Grove Village.

Fire officials said a crew was clearing trees deep in the woods around 12:30 p.m. Tuesday when one of them fell and struck a worker on the side.

With the ground covered in packed snow and ice, the Elk Grove Village Fire Department said efforts to reach the worker using vehicles, including an ATV, were not successful.

Due to the challenging terrain, firefighters used a Stokes basket to deliver the injured man to a waiting ambulance.

The worker was transported to AMITA Alexian Brothers Medical Center in Elk Grove Village with non-life-threatening injuries, fire officials said.

He was conscious and able to talk to first responders, according to a spokesperson for the Cook County Forest Preserves.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
elk grove villageworker hurtcook county forest preserves
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Chicago Heights man charged with threatening violence at Biden's inauguration
Woman attacked with crowbar in attempted carjacking
Racist Zoom-bomber threatens Evanston aldermanic candidate
12-year-old killed after grenade likely bought at antique mall explodes
Chicago updates COVID travel quarantine order to 2-tier system
Illinois lawmakers send education reform bill to governor
Pence rules out 25th Amendment to remove Trump
Show More
Missing stimulus checks, tax refunds: Could they be related?
Toddler bitten by dog in service vest inside restaurant
IL reports 6,642 new COVID-19 cases, 117 deaths
Chicago Weather: Partly cloudy with patchy fog
Who will replace Mike Madigan as Illinois House speaker?
More TOP STORIES News