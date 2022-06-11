Butterfly Dreamz gives girls a place to go and grow

GARY, Ind. (WLS) -- It's an organization that works to help girls achieve their dreams.
Butterfly Dreamz was created after the founder lost her sister, Kimberly Anyce Lindsay, to gun violence.
The organization mentors girls, gives them paid internships, and offers scholarships.
Now, the organization has claimed "Grandma's House" in Gary, Indiana as its headquarters.
On Saturday, the organization has its annual Leadership Journal release. It features work from the girls who are part of the program.
Saturday would have been Kimberly's 30th birthday. To honor her, there will be free events for the Gary community.
You can RSVP to the event here.
