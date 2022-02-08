Star Creek Land Stewards helps fight wildfires with goats and sheep

By Silvio Carrillo
EMBED <>More Videos

Goats and sheep are helping fight the spread of California wildfires

SAN GERONIMO, Calif. -- On a foggy morning near San Geronimo, a small mountain community 20 minutes west of Fairfax in Marin County, Silvio Justo, a Peruvian herder, unrolls temporary electric fencing he places around herds of sheep and goats rapidly devouring acres of wild grass surrounding a hilltop home.

The livestock belong to Star Creek Land Stewards. The Los Banos-based company was hired by a local homeowner to clear the brush surrounding the home in an effort to help combat wild fire spread.

The 2020 California wildfire season was the largest on record -- 4.2 million acres burned across the state. This has led to a spike in property owners hiring sheep and goat grazing companies to help contain fires.

The animals feast on fire fuel dry brush to mitigate wildfires. Watch the video in the player above for more information.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
san geronimokgocalifornia wildfiresgoatfireanimal newswildfirelocalish
TOP STORIES
Suburban parents plan protests, lash out at schools with mask mandates
Smash-and-grab 'ringleader' charged in high-end Chicago burglaries
Pub open more than 1K years closing due to COVID troubles
IL reports 5,825 new COVID cases, 87 deaths
Milwaukee airport asks for help finding owner of lost teddy bear
Chicago woman charged in Oakbrook mall smash-and-grab
Second gentleman rushed out of event following report of bomb threat
Show More
Mexico is dominant source of fentanyl trafficked into US, report says
'Smoking materials' likely cause in deadly NW Side fire: CFD
Detroit bridge to Canada traffic moving again despite Freedom convoy
Skokie approves Carvana tower near migratory bird path
Oscar nominations 2022: See the full list of nominees
More TOP STORIES News