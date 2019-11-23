Cabbage Patch Mania: America goes crazy for new toy in 1983

EMBED <>More Videos

Flashback: The Cabbage Patch Kids riots of 1983!

Related topics:
societynew york citythrowback thursdayvaultu.s. & worldtoys
TOP STORIES
Jeff Dickerson's death shines light on colon cancer
Friendly family man's 50-year secret: He was fugitive, too
Ghislaine Maxwell guilty on 5 of 6 charges in sex trafficking trial
How to tell the difference between flu, common cold and COVID-19
2 charged in Oakbrook Center shooting
New law protects healthcare patients against hidden costs
IL reports record-high 21,098 new COVID cases, 50 deaths
Show More
Why scientists are concerned about a so-called 'doomsday glacier'
A look back at Chicago's ups and downs in 2021
IL SOS closing driver services facilities from Jan. 3-17
US sets new record for highest number of COVID-19 cases per day
Chicago NYE fireworks to go on despite COVID surge
More TOP STORIES News