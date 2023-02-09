Chicago Bears fan goes viral for TikTok dances meant to be fantasy football punishment

Chicago Bears fan Cade McHenry is now known for his dancing on TikTok after his fantasy football punishment turned him into a viral sensation.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A Chicago Bears fan is now known nationwide for his dancing.

It all started when Cade McHenry's fantasy football team did not do well this year. Because he lost, he told his friends he would post videos of him dancing on TikTok.

Now, he's a viral sensation.

The 22-year-old went from fantasy league flunky to TikTok funky.

"I still feel like it's a dream," McHenry said. "I've been texting my friends all day that it's absolutely unreal. And I honestly like, it all feels fake still."

McHenry, who is from Winfield, came in dead last in his fantasy football league, so his buddies settled on a punishment -- 30 days of dancing on TikTok.

The goal was all to embarrass him.

"All my buddies, we're all athletes, we were never dancers. We were never theater guys," McHenry said

Day after day for a month, McHenry's TikTok following grew, earning him attention from ESPN, the NFL and some big time brands.

ABC7 met him at O'Hare Airport after he flew home to Chicago following an appearance on GMA Wednesday morning where he performed his 30th and final dance.

GMA then surprised McHenry with a year of free Gatorade and a VIP ticket to Bears training camp.

McHenry said the Bears have invited him to Halas Hall, a perfect connection for the North Central College junior who's studying sports management.