Southern California brush fire burns 100 acres, evacuations ordered

By Kimberly P. Morrow
RIVERSIDE, Calif. -- A brush fire broke out near a wilderness park in Southern California Saturday, burning 100 acres and forcing evacuations.

The fire started shortly after 2 p.m. near the Sycamore Canyon area in Riverside, which is roughly 60 miles east of Los Angeles.

The fire was burning near a previous fire burn from July, according to the Riverside Fire Department.

Police were evacuating homes and closing roads.

DEVELOPING: More details will be added to this report as they become available.
