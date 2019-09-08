Southern California brush fire burns 100 acres, evacuations ordered

RIVERSIDE, Calif. -- A brush fire broke out near a wilderness park in Southern California Saturday, burning 100 acres and forcing evacuations.
The fire started shortly after 2 p.m. near the Sycamore Canyon area in Riverside, which is roughly 60 miles east of Los Angeles.
The fire was burning near a previous fire burn from July, according to the Riverside Fire Department.
Police were evacuating homes and closing roads.
DEVELOPING: More details will be added to this report as they become available.
