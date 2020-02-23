Doorbell camera catches suspect fleeing after woman, pepper sprayed, robbed in Lincoln Park: police

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A neighbor's doorbell camera captured a suspect fleeing the scene after a woman was attacked and robbed Saturday morning in Lincoln Park, police said.

According to police, around 11:45 a.m. a 30-year-woman was pushed to the ground, pepper-sprayed and robbed in the 1900-block of North Bissell Street.

Chicago police said the woman was standing by her vehicle when an offender approached her from behind and shoved her to the ground. The offender then sprayed pepper spray into the woman's face, took her backpack and fled the area, police said.

On the video, you see a suspect running down the sidewalk as neighbors start to run after him.

Officers later located the suspect, who was taken into custody.

Police said charges are pending.

No further details have been released at this time.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagolincoln parkarrestattackrobberywoman attackedpepper spray
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Gov. Pritzker releases Phase 3 reopening guidelines
2 CPD officers injured while breaking up large crowd in Englewood
36 shot, 9 fatally so far in Chicago Memorial Day weekend shootings
Manhunt underway for UConn senior suspected in two murders
Minooka man facing charges for grabbing reporter during broadcast: police
Man, 35, found dead in Lawndale house fire ID'd: police
Caught on camera: Dog jumps out second-floor window
Show More
Memorial Day events in Chicago area going virtual, including annual WOOGMS Parade
Trump threatens to pull RNC from NC, says gov. 'in shutdown mood'
Here's what will reopen next in Chicago - and when
Where is coronavirus in IL? Check zip code tracker map
El Paso survivor turns 1, months after deadly shooting
More TOP STORIES News