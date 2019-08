Boeing 787 jet entertainment system software vulnerable to hacking, engineer says

EMBED >More News Videos Boeing's CEO said he thinks the newly-designed planes are so safe, he took two test flights himself.

EMBED >More News Videos Ethiopian officials say there are "clear similarities" between the Ethiopian crash and an Indonesian crash five months earlier.

EMBED >More News Videos The wife of a Matteson man who was killed in the crash of Ethiopian Airlines Flight 302 announces lawsuit against the Boeing Company.

An engineer for a cyber-software company said he found serious security and safety flaws with the Boeing 787 jets.The engineers said a code vulnerability in the jets software can be hacked through the plane's entertainment system.Both Boeing and the FAA are disputing a report.Chicago based Boeing released a statement that said:The FAA also released a statement that said it's working with Boeing and the Department of Homeland Security, and is satisfied with its assessment of the issue:Earlier this year Boeing said they were close to fixing the software problem that likely contributed to two deadly crashes involving the 737 MAX aircraft.Within the last year, there have been two plane crashes that involved Boeing's new MAX planes: Lion Air Flight 610 , killing all 189 people on board, and Ethiopian Airlines Flight 302 , killing all 157 people on board.In July, the family of Antoine Lewis, a U.S. Army Captain from south suburban Matteson who was killed in the crash of Ethiopian Airlines Flight 302, announced they were filing a lawsuit against the Boeing Company.In March, President Donald Trump announced that the FAA was ordering the immediate grounding of all Boeing 737 MAX 8 and MAX 9 aircraft in the U.S. The decision came after days of mounting pressure from other countries that left the U.S. as one of the last to make the call following a deadly crash in Ethiopia.