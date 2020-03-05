Pets & Animals

Coronavirus: After dog in Hong Kong tests 'weak positive,' CDC says pets can't spread COVID-19

By ABC7.com staff
After a dog in Hong Kong tested "weak positive" for novel coronavirus, U.S. health officials are saying there's no indication that pets can spread COVID-19.

The dog, a 17-year-old Pomeranian, was tested and quarantined after its owner tested positive for the virus.

The dog's result was described as "weak positive," meaning there was a small amount of COVID-19 in the animal's samples, but it does not indicate if the samples contain intact viruses which are infections, or just fragments, which are not contagious.

It's uncertain if the dog was infected from the owner or picking up traces of the virus in its nose and mouth.

Authorities in Hong Kong began warning people against kissing their pets after the test results.

But the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says there is no evidence that companion animals, including pets, can spread the coronavirus.

Still, animal organizations remind owners to maintain good hygiene while interacting with their pets, including washing hands thoroughly and making sure their pets receive regular veterinarian care.
