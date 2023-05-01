What to know about melanoma as summer approaches

Today is Melanoma Monday. It is recognized each year on the first of May. It is a part of an awareness campaign during National Melanoma Month.

Dr. Carolyn Jacob joined ABC 7 Eyewitness News to help everyone understand and reduce the risks of melanoma, no matter what of skin type. Dr. Jacob is a local dermatologist. She's board certified dermatologist at Chicago Cosmetic Surgery and Dermatology.

Melanoma is the deadliest form of skin cancer but has a 99% cure rate if caught early. Dr. Jacob suggest checking out the links below to help understand skin cancer.

Spotskincancer.org

AAD.Org