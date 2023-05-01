WATCH LIVE

What to know about melanoma as summer approaches

Monday, May 1, 2023 1:29PM
How do we protect ourselves from developing skin cancer?
Dr. Carolyn Jacob joins ABC7 to talk about skin cancer risks.

Today is Melanoma Monday. It is recognized each year on the first of May. It is a part of an awareness campaign during National Melanoma Month.

Dr. Carolyn Jacob joined ABC 7 Eyewitness News to help everyone understand and reduce the risks of melanoma, no matter what of skin type. Dr. Jacob is a local dermatologist. She's board certified dermatologist at Chicago Cosmetic Surgery and Dermatology.

Melanoma is the deadliest form of skin cancer but has a 99% cure rate if caught early. Dr. Jacob suggest checking out the links below to help understand skin cancer.

Spotskincancer.org

AAD.Org

