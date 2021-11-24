'Candified: Home for the Holidays' on Hulu features the construction of a life-size candy cottage

Hulu

Hulu

NEW YORK -- You can experience a candy dream come true with a life-sized candy cottage in Hulu's new series "Candified: Home for the Holidays.""I always go back to when I was six years old and watched 'Willy Wonka' and everything from there unfolded," said Jackie Sorkin, "Candy Queen."It's a winter wonderland of cotton candy, gummies, sour strips, and marshmallows as the sugar explosion is meticulously designed into a home. There's a gummy bear chandelier, a working sink that provides chocolate milk, and a sugar cube igloo that's filled with marshmallows."We always try to incorporate candy, chocolate, yummy things that our guests can eat," Sorkin said. But most of it is meant to be enjoyed with your eyes.The incredible work doesn't always come easy and Sorkin's real-life staff can bring the drama as they battle over the placement of candies on a desk or the accidental destruction of a penguin that took days to build."Really what everyone sees is this incredible team that for me, I get really emotional, I know it's a business, I know where we are going, I know why we are working this hard, the vision, the goal, the promise, the purpose, the what, all that stuff, I get that, but this is my family to me," she said.You'll see the whole project take place complete with a big reveal to a group of children and an investor who is thinking about building a candy hotel."Things are happening in Tennessee in Nashville that makes me want to die with you right now," Sorkin said. "So yes, there are things happening!"