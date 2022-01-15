Watch: Good Samaritans in Michigan help man survive high-speed airborne car crash

DORR TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLS) -- Good Samaritans in Michigan helped a man survive a high-speed crash after he went airborne and flipped his car.Security video shows the man go off the road, up an embankment and then literally fly above an overpass.Other drivers came to man's aid in the snowy ditch after his car came to rest. They stayed with him until an ambulance arrived.Everybody decided to just come out and help," said Good Samaritan and witness Dante Johnson. "That could've been the last day he saw his child. To be able to walk away from that and see your kid, it's a blessing."Police said the driver will be okay, but was cited for driving under the influence of alcohol.