Multi-car accident forces I-94 express lanes to close momentarily, no injuries reported, ISP says

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Illinois State Police District Chicago Troopers responded to a crash involving four cars on I-94 Sunday.The crash took place on southbound express lanes at 47th Street, according to ISP.The driver of one car lost control and came to final rest in the left lane and partially on the left shoulder, ISP said. Another driver attempted to stop in order to avoid the first car but hit the first car. A third car attempted to come to a stop and hit the second car instead. The fourth car involved hit the third car.The drivers of the second and third cars were transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries, ISP added.According to ISP, an Illinois Department of Transportation maintenance driver was assisting with lane closures when a car lost control and spun out. The IDOT driver jumped out of the way to avoid being struck by the car. Neither of them were injured.The I-94 express lanes were closed for the crash investigation around 10 a.m. and reopened around 10:35 a.m.