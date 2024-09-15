Man killed, woman critically injured in Gresham crash: Chicago police

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man is dead and a woman is critically injured after a crash on Chicago's South Side early Sunday morning, police said.

Police said the crash happened in the Gresham neighborhood's 600-block of West 79th Street just before 1 a.m.

A 40-year-old man was driving when he struck a viaduct and lost control, police said.

The man was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

A 41-year-old woman, who was a passenger in the vehicle, was taken to the same hospital in critical condition.

No other injuries were reported. Police did not immediately provide further information.