Dashcam video captures chair fly into, shatter windshield of car while driving on I-15 in Utah

A Utah family weathered some scary moments when a chair flew into their windshield while they were on the highway.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A Utah family weathered some scary moments when a chair flew into their windshield while they were on the highway.

A family of five was driving on Interstate 15 near Lehi, Utah, which is slightly less than 30 miles south of Salt Lake City on Saturday. Their dashboard camera captured the moment the bottom of an office chair hurtled through the air and crashed into their vehicle from two lanes over.

In the video you can hear screaming when the chair part hits the windshield, then someone repeating "I'm fine, I'm fine," as another person wonders what just hit them.

No one was seriously injured. The windshield was shattered and there was also some damage to the dashboard. One family member told local media that by examining their dashcam video, they figured out that the chair part was in sitting in the middle of the road. She said two cars ran over it and she believes that it "spat out" from under one of the vehicle's tires and flew over the car next to them and into their windshield.