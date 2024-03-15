Cara Delevingne's multi-million dollar Los Angeles home destroyed in fire

LOS ANGELES -- Actress and model Cara Delevingne's multi-million dollar Los Angeles home was completely destroyed in a massive fire early Friday morning.

The fire erupted around 4 a.m. in Studio City on North Oakdell Lane, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. Just under 100 firefighters responded to extinguish the raging flames.

"There was a very long driveway, where they found a large two-story, single-family home that had fire and smoke showing from the rear," said LAFD Capt. Adam VanGerpen. "This got up into the attic and spread throughout the majority of the home. So the home has a lot of excessive damage."

Several hours later, Delevingne posted a picture of her two cats on her Instagram account with the following message: "MY HEART IS BROKEN TODAY. I CANNOT BELIEVE IT. LIFE CAN CHANGE IN A BLINK OF AN EYE. SO CHERISH WHAT YOU HAVE."

Firefighters initially said those two cats may have died in the fire, but Delevingne confirmed in a later post that they both survived.

Delevingne also posted video showing the massive response at the home and a message thanking firefighters.

A house sitter who was inside at the time was treated for minor injuries, and a firefighter was taken to the hospital but is expected to be OK.

The cause of the fire, which did not spread beyond the home, is still under investigation.