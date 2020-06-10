CHICAGO (WLS) -- A Chicago police officer is dead and a woman is in critical condition after they were both exposed to carbon monoxide Tuesday at a home in Albany Park on the Northwest Side, police confirmed.
According to Chicago police, the off-duty officer, 36, and a woman, 29, were found unresponsive around 8:00 p.m. in a home in the 3900-block of West Ainslie Street.
Chicago Fire officials said they responded to a carbon monoxide alarm in the same block.
Both victims were taken to Swedish Covenant Hospital, where the officer died and the woman was in critical condition.
An honorary procession was held early Wednesday morning for the officer from Swedish Covenant to the medical examiner's office.
Officials have not released any further details about the officer's death or his relationship with the woman in critical condition.
Chicago fire officials said carbon monoxide levels at the home were recorded at 140 ppm.
Area Three detectives are investigating.
Off-duty Chicago police officer dead, woman critical after carbon monoxide leak in Albany Park home: police
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News