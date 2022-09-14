Rapper Cardi B donates $100,000 to her former elementary school in New York

Cardi B delivered a huge surprise to students and faculty at a school in the Bronx.

BRONX, New York -- Rapper Cardi B delivered a huge surprise to students and faculty in the Bronx by donating $100,000 to her alma mater.

The rapper joined New York City Schools Chancellor David Banks and K. Bain, founder and executive director of Community Capacity Development, at I.S. 232 to celebrate the start of the school year by surprising students and staff.

Cardi B gave an inspirational speech, describing the importance of the public school to her and the impact of working hard in school to achieve your dreams.

She followed that up by surprising Principal Desiree Resto with her $100,000 donation.

"We are thrilled to welcome Cardi B back home to I.S. 232 in the Bronx, and we are so grateful for her generous contribution to her alma mater," Banks said.

After the announcement, Cardi B answered questions from students and took a group photo with students and faculty.

"Cardi B's commitment of $100,000 for the arts will help the school's kids soar to their highest heights. Thank you, Cardi," Banks said.

The visit to I.S. 232 was part of a week-long tour organized by CCD with Cardi B to spread the message of human justice work. The artist visited locations in Queens and Brooklyn as well.

