CAREERS

Aldi to hold hiring events at 63 Chicagoland, NW Indiana stores

FILE: Aldi location (Shutterstock)

CHICAGO (WLS) --
The grocery chain Aldi is on the lookout for 100 new employees for 63 stores in south Chicagoland and Northwest Indiana.

The company will be hosting a "one-day hiring spree" on Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. at 63 locations across the region, according to a statement released Friday.

Positions available include store associates, shift managers and manager trainees.

Events will be held throughout Chicago and in Blue Island, Glenwood, Cicero, Gary, Ind., and Michigan City, Ind.

For a full list of job opportunities and stores hosting hiring events, visit: https://careers.aldi.us/
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
careersjobsjob fairChicago
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
CAREERS
Black Women's Equal Pay Day reminds us of continuing women's pay gap
Dress for Success aims to empower women
Record number of teens employed by One Summer Chicago in 2018
This is how you can work for Amazon - from home
Aldi hiring 100 employees across Chicago area, NW Indiana
More Careers
Top Stories
NW Side Walmart closed after health inspection
Emmett Till's memorial sign shot up again 35 days after being replaced
'DADDY, I'M SORRY': Twisted new alleged details in killing of 2 kids
Man at Amalia, NM, compound allegedly trained kids for school shootings
World's largest bounce house coming to Joliet
2 robbed at gunpoint in Bucktown
Girl with special needs allegedly raped by school bus driver
Jelly Belly rolling Stink Bug, Dirty Dishwasher flavors out to stores
Show More
HS coach allegedly had sex with underage students during school day
3 shot, 2 fatally, in West Garfield Park
'I warned him' Grandma shoots partially-exposed man
Groom rescues struggling swimmer moments after beach wedding
Sex toys cause closure of German airport terminal
More News