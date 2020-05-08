Chicago merchandise manufacturing company looking to hire amid COVID-19 pandemic

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago's Culture Studio is a screen printing and manufacturing company that's open seven days a week, and it's one of the rare businesses that's actually hiring right now.
While on a normal day Culture Studio still makes high quality music merch, CEO Rich Santo said his company has pivoted to make something essential: face masks. They're printing, cutting, and sewing some of the more than 1 million shirts they already have on hand.
"Making something, products for people that really needed them, was really just huge for us," Santo said. "We are just very blessed."
Culture Studio needs more help. They're hiring right now for up to six full-time positions on the factory floor.
"Right now, we're looking for sewists, printists, quality control, people that will help in retail packaging," said Culture Studio Human Resources Director Anabel Rubio.
Rubio said candidates do not need previous experience. They can train you.
Tyler Barnes just recently started at Culture Studio. He said having this job makes all the difference, especially right now.
"It means everything to me. Just the pivot that these guys have made has allowed me to continue paying my mortgage and paying my car note," he said.
But Barnes said he loves his job for more than just the money. He said it's the chance to make vital products and be creative at the same time.
Santo said looking at what they can do and how the company can help, he's in it for the long haul.
"Now is a good opportunity for those that have been laid off to start a career," Santo said. "Hopefully when this thing is over, we are building manufacturing careers not just here in the U.S., but actually here in Chicago."
You can connect with Culture Studio through their website, culturestudio.net.
The LaSalle Network can also connect you with job opportunities in the Chicago area as well. Visit their website here.
