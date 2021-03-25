Suburban mother owns Culver's restaurant after 15 years of work in Matteson

MATTESON, Ill. (WLS) -- A suburban mother's years of hard work paid off.Dawndria Murray of Matteson applied to work at a Culver's restaurant to cut down her commute. She finally owns the restaurant after 15 years."I was working at the Wendy's in Indiana. The drive was a bit for me, the hours. They were closing at 3 a.m., so I was running past one day and decided to apply on day at Culver's, and I'm here now," Murray said.Murray said it was the right situation for her when to the opportunity arrived. She said she feels proud of the ownership and responsibilities."Unstoppable, but most of all, I'm proud, proud to have the opportunity to break barriers and help to begin the work in my own community and showing women, but especially of color, that they are unstoppable no matter the obstacles," Murray said.Murray lost her 16-year-old son to gun violence and started a foundation in his honor."We give away scholarships to students that are going away to college," Murray said.