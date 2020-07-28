WLS-TV ANNUAL EEO PUBLIC FILE REPORT, AUGUST 1, 2020

This Annual EEO Public File Report is filed on behalf of WLS-TV (the "Station" or "ABC7") in compliance with the FCC's EEO reporting requirements.This report includes information from July 16, 2019 through July 15, 2020.WLS-TV has a longstanding commitment to a policy of equal employment and advancement opportunities for all qualified individuals without regard to race, color, gender, marital status, religion, age, national origin or citizenship status, disability, sexual orientation, gender identity, status as a Vietnam era or special disabled veteran, or any other protected characteristic as established by law.This commitment to fair employment practices applies to every aspect of the employment process to ensure that equal consideration is extended to all employees and applicants in recruitment, selection procedures, employee development, performance evaluation, promotions, transfers, benefits and other aspects of employment.It is WLS-TV's policy to promote the realization of equal employment opportunity through a positive, continuing program of specific recruitment, outreach, hiring, promotion and other practices designed to ensure the full realization of equal employment opportunity.John Idler, President and General Manager of WLS-TV, is in charge of the implementation and administration of the Equal Opportunity Programs and the accuracy of the information in this report, which was drafted by Mary Ellen Kalanarhos, Manager-Human Resources of WLS-TV.WLS-TV is an equal opportunity employer that is committed to meeting and surpassing the Station's EEO information dissemination obligations. Notices of all full-time job vacancies were posted on the Station's website and on the website of The Walt Disney Company, its ultimate parent company. Notices of full-time job openings were also distributed to the Illinois Broadcasters Association and the Station's Recruitment Source List, which is made up of other professional groups, including minority and women's organizations, that requested such notification or that the Station believed could be useful referral sources. See Attachment A, for the Station's Recruitment Source List, (including names, addresses, contact names and numbers of the organizations to which the Station directly sends notices of job openings).The Station will continue to actively seek out new recruitment sources to ensure that word of all job openings is distributed to a broad pool of potential applicants.During the reporting period (July 16, 2019 through July 15, 2020), WLS-TV filled seventeen full-time job vacancies. Job-specific recruitment sources are itemized in Attachment B below.Supplemental Non-Vacancy Specific Outreach and Recruitment Measures(A) Internship Program: WLS-TV is continuing to offer internships during each fall, winter/spring and summer sessions to college and university students. An internship generally lasts 12-15 weeks, with each student working about 20 hours per week for school credit. The internship program is administered by Disney Campus Recruitment. Information about the internship program is also posted on the Station's website.Those who have successfully completed the Station internship program have often received paid positions in broadcasting after graduation. By way of example:In 2017, three former interns were hired by WLS-TV - two as freelance Production Assistants in Programming and one as a part time Desk Assistant in News. One former intern was hired as a Weekend News Anchor and another former intern was hired as a News Producer at other television stations.In 2018, one former intern was hired by WLS-TV as a freelance Production Assistant in Programming and one former intern was hired as a Production Assistant for a radio news program. Three former interns were hired at other television stations; one as a Desk Assistant/Field Producer, one as a reporter and one as a Senior Producer.In 2019, one former intern was hired as a Production Assistant at another television station, one former intern was hired as a Multi-Media Journalist at another television station, four former interns were hired by WLS-TV as freelance ProductionAssistants in Programming and one former intern was hired by WLS-TV as a staff News Reporter. One former intern, who had been hired by WLS-TV as a freelance Production Assistant in Programming was promoted to a staff Producer in Programming.See Attachment C for a description of internship opportunities and a list of the schools the interns attended.(B) Career Days: Over the past year, some of the Station's on-air-talent and managers have given broadcast career-oriented talks at the following locations, sponsored by educational or community groups:Jalyn Henderson - Community JournalistHoly Family School - Chicago, IL - January 28, 2020Jesse Kirsch - News ReporterNorthwestern University - Chicago, IL - October 22, 2019Jason Knowles - Consumer Investigative ReporterIC Catholic Prep - Elmhurst, IL - September 18, 2019Larry Mowry - News AnchorForest Glen Elementary School - Glen Ellyn, IL - January 6, 2020Ann Pistone- Investigative ProducerDePaul University - Chicago, IL - August 6, 2019Jim Rose- News AnchorSouth Shore High School - Chicago, IL (Virtual) - May 16, 2020Roz Varon - News AnchorColumbus East Elementary School - Cicero, IL (Virtual) - May 14, 2020(C) Station Tour: On August 2, 2019 Cheryl Burton, News Anchor and Jalyn Henderson, Community Journalist, gave a tour of the Station to participants in the Global Girl Media-Chicago organization. GGM-Chi runs a summer program which brings girls together for intensive training in video production and media skills.D) Job Fairs: From July 31, 2019 thru August 3, 2019 the Station attended the Asian American Journalists Association Convention in Atlanta, Georgia. Executive Producer Wilson Toy, who has partial responsibility for hiring decisions, attended and collected resumes of potential job applicants at the job fair. Mr. Toy reviewed applicant reels and counseled journalists on what hiring managers hope to see when screening audition tapes.From August 7, 2019 thru August 9, 2019 the Station co-hosted a booth with ABC Network and ESPN at the National Association of Black Journalists in Miami, Florida. VP & News Director Jennifer Graves, who has responsibility for hiring decisions, attended and collected resumes of potential job applicants. Ms. Graves reviewed applicant reels and counseled journalists on what hiring managers hope to see when screening audition tapes. Ms. Graves also participated in a panel about innovations in storytelling.On September 5, 2019 thru September 7, 2019 the Station co-hosted a booth with ABC Network at the National Association of Hispanic Journalists in San Antonio, Texas. VP & News Director Jennifer Graves, who has responsibility for hiring decisions and Vice President, Community Engagement Diana Palomar attended and collected resumes of potential job applicants. They reviewed applicant reels and counseled journalists of what hiring managers hope to see when screening audition tapes.(E) Media Trade Group Postings: During the reporting period, the Station sent its upper-level full-time job openings to several media organizations with substantial representation of women and minorities, such as the National Association of Black Journalists, the National Association of Hispanic Journalists and others listed in Attachment A.Efforts to Improve Mailing List and Recruitment MethodologyIn an effort to expand and improve its organizational mailing list, the Station aired a 15-second spot on both the analog and high definition simulcast channels as well as the Station's second high definition channel requesting that organizations interested in being added to our mailing list contact us. The 15-second spot aired once a month between July of 2019 and June of 2020 on the analog and high definition simulcast channels. The 15-second spot also aired once a month between July of 2019 and June of 2020 on the second high definition channel. This message is also posted on the Station's website.WLS-TV is engaged in a continual effort to evaluate the effectiveness of its EEO outreach and recruitment program and to improve and refine it as needed by monitoring the responses that are received and ensuring that the interviewing pool for the positions it fills includes a large number of qualified applicants from diverse sources. WLS-TV continually modifies and regularly expands its recruitment program as needed to fulfill these goals.ATTACHMENT AWLS-TV RECRUITMENT SOURCE LISTFor the Entire Period 07/16/19 - 07/15/20602 Communications - 1011 Lyndhurst Falls Lane, Knightdale, NC 27545Contact Sandy Lizik - Phone (919) 217-4438.Email slizik@602communications.com*Bright Horizons - 500 West Monroe Street - Chicago, Illinois 60661Contact Gina Barnes - Phone (312) 876-8687Email gina.barnes@brighthorizons.comChicago Urban League - 4510 S. Michigan Avenue - Chicago, Illinois 60653Contact Joe O. Gray - Phone (773) 285-5800 - Fax (773) 285-7772City of Chicago Mayor's Office of Workforce Development - 1615 West Chicago Avenue - Chicago, IL 60622Contact Anne Sheahan - Phone (312) 743-0300 - Fax (312) 743-0400Email anne.sheahan@cityofchicago.orgConnecticut School of Broadcasting - 3901 Coconut Palm Drive - Suite 105Tampa, FL 33619Contact Shayna King - Phone (813) 443-5307Email jobs@gocsb.com*Counseling for Special Needs Adults - 125 S. Wilke Rd - Arlington Heights, IL 60005Contact Christine Santini - Phone (847) 212-8093Email mcmayyy@aol.comEffective 05/31/20Emma Bowen Foundation - 524 West 57th Street - New York, NY 10019Contact: Phylis Eagle-Oldson - Phone (212) 975-2545Email Phylis.Eagle-Oldson @nbcuni.com*Family International Outreach Ministries, Inc. - 117 Fairlane Dr - Joliet, IL 60435Contact Linda WeatherspoonEmail llwspoon@yahoo.comEffective 10/23/19Harold Washington College - 30 East Lake Street - Chicago, Illinois 60601Contact Ollie Horan - Phone (312) 553-5667 - Fax (312) 553-3130Illinois Center for Broadcasting - 455 Eisenhower Lane South, Lombard, IL 60148Phone (630) 524-4628.Email dclark@beonair.com*Illinois Department of Employment Security - 33 South State St. - Chicago, IL 60603Contact Melonie Morgan-Tyler - Phone (312) 793-1176Email Melonie.Morgan-Tyler@illinois.govEffective 02/11/20*Joint Civic Committee of Italian Americans - 3800 W. Division Street -Stone Park, Illinois 60165Contact JoAnn Serpico - Phone (708) 450-9050 - Fax (708) 450-9065Email jcc@jccia.comLatino Council on Media - 2011 West Pershing Road - Chicago, Illinois 60609Contact Mary Gonzalez-Koenig - Phone (773) 523-4380 - Fax (773) 247-3924*Marquette University - 1250 W. Wisconsin Avenue - Milwaukee, WI 53233Phone (414) 288-7250Contact Zoe ComerfordEmail isabel.comerford@marquette.eduNAACP - 800 East 78th Street - Chicago, Illinois 60619Contact Rev. James Demus - Phone (773) 487-9600 - Fax (773) 429-9834Email westsidenaacp@gmail.com*NABET - CWA Local 41 - (National Association of Broadcast Employees & Technicians) 211 West Wacker Drive - Suite 1030 - Chicago, Illinois 60606Contact Chris Willadsen - Phone (312) 372-4111 - Fax (312) 372-4115Email christopherw@nabet41.org; jfabrizi@cwa-union.org;Website NABET 41.orgNABJ Chicago Chapter (National Association of Black Journalists) - P.O. Box 811132 - Chicago, IL 60681.Email secretary@nabjchicago.orgNAHJ Columbia Chapter (National Association of Hispanic Journalists) - 916 South Wabash, 4th Floor, Chicago, IL 60605Contact Tyler K. McDermottEmail hjc@loop.colum.eduNational Latino Education Institute - 2011 W. Pershing Road - Chicago, IL 60609Phone (773) 247-0707 ext. 243Contact Celia Lopez (Effective 10/24/19)Email clopez@nlei.orgNLGJA (National Lesbian & Gay Journalists Association) - 1420 K Street, NWSuite 910 - Washington, DC 20005Contact L. Spencer - Phone (202) 588-9888 - Fax (202) 588-1818Email info@nlgja.orgRainbow/PUSH Coalition - 930 East 50th Street - Chicago, Illinois 60615Contact Candice Brown - Phone (773) 373-3366 - Fax (773) 256-2772*Restorative Justice Community Court - 3605 W. Fillmore Street - Chicago, IL 60624Contact Jacquelyn Ingram - Phone (773)-588-0180 - Fax (773) 826-3620Email jmjingram@gmail.comEffective 07/30/19Rona Mobley Wells Foundation - 3720 South Dearborn - Chicago, IL 60609Contact Rona Mobley - Phone (312) 972-5332 - Fax (866) 850-0307Email ronamiracle@yahoo.comEffective 09/23/19United Cerebral Palsy Association - 325 North Wells Street - Suite 321Chicago, Illinois 60610Contact Angela Welch - Phone (312) 464-1608- Fax (708) 863-3863Women Employed - 65 E. Wacker Place- Suite 1500 - Chicago, Illinois 60601Contact Maritza Gonzalez - Phone (312) 782-3902 - Fax (312) 782-5249Email info@womenemployed.orgYouth Job Center of Evanston - 1114 Church Street - Evanston, Illinois 60201Contact James Sibley - Phone (847) 964-5627 - Fax (847) 864-3098* These organizations explicitly requested to be placed on the Station's Recruitment Source ListATTACHMENT BListed below are the seventeen full-time positions filled at WLS-TV between 07/16/19 and 07/15/20 the recruitment methods used for each, and the sources of interviewed applicants.Date position was opened: 05/13/19Date position was filled: 08/19/19The Station posted the position on the ABC7 website, the Disney Careers website, the tvjobs.com website and faxed or emailed a notice of the position to the organizations listed on Attachment A.Four people were interviewed. Referral sources of the candidates interviewed were as follows: One applicant from the Disney Careers website and three in house staff employee applicants. The candidate hired was an in house staff employee applicant.Date positions were opened: 07/25/19Date positions were filled: 09/30/19, 10/16/19 & 10/30/19The Station posted the position on the ABC7 website, the Disney Careers website, the tvjobs.com website and faxed or emailed a notice of the position to the organizations listed on Attachment A.Ten people were interviewed. Referral sources of the candidates interviewed were as follows: One talent agent, two applicants from the ABC7 website, one in house staff employee applicant, three WLS daily hire employee applicants and three from the NABJ (National Association of Black Journalists) convention. One candidate hired was the in house staff employee applicant, one candidate hired was a WLS daily hire employee applicant and the referral source for the third hired candidate was the NABJ convention.Date position was opened: 07/09/19Date position was filled: 09/11/19The Station posted the position on the ABC7 website, the Disney Careers website, the tvjobs.com website, LinkedIn and faxed or emailed a notice of the position to the organizations listed on Attachment A.Twenty one people were interviewed. Referral sources of the candidates interviewed were as follows: Two applicants from the ABC7 website, two applicants from the Disney Careers website, one industry referral, twelve applicants from LinkedIn and four WLS daily hire employee applicants. The candidate hired was a WLS daily hire employee applicant.Date position was opened: 10/15/18Date position was filled: 09/04/19The Station posted the position on the ABC7 website, the Disney Careers website, the tvjobs.com website and faxed or emailed a notice of the position to the organizations listed on Attachment A.Six people were interviewed. Referral sources of the candidates interviewed were as follows: Four applicants from the Disney Careers website, one WLS intern applicant and one employee referral. The referral source for the candidate hired was the employee referral.Date position was opened: 03/06/19Date position was filled: 09/12/19The Station posted the position on the ABC7 website, the Disney Careers website, the tvjobs.com website and faxed or emailed a notice of the position to the organizations listed on Attachment A.Three people were interviewed. Referral sources of the candidates interviewed were as follows: One applicant from the ABC7 website, one in house staff employee applicant and one employee referral. The referral source for the candidate hired was the employee referral.Date position was opened: 08/22/19Date position was filled: 10/28/19The Station posted the position on the ABC7 website, the Disney Careers website, the tvjobs.com website and faxed or emailed a notice of the position to the organizations listed on Attachment A.Twelve people were interviewed. Referral sources of the candidates interviewed were as follows: Four applicants from the ABC7 website, two industry referrals, two employee referrals, two WLS daily hire employee applicants and two in house staff employee applicants. The candidate hired was an in house staff employee applicant.Date position was opened: 08/28/19Date position was filled: 10/18/19The Station posted the position on the ABC7 website, the Disney Careers website, the tvjobs.com website and faxed or emailed a notice of the position to the organizations listed on Attachment A.Five people were interviewed. Referral sources of the candidates interviewed were asfollows: Four WLS daily hire employee applicants and one in house staff employee applicant. The candidate hired was a WLS daily hire employee applicant.Date position was opened: 05/08/19Date position was filled: 08/19/19The Station posted the position on the ABC7 website, the Disney Careers website, the tvjobs.com website and faxed or emailed a notice of the position to the organizations listed on Attachment A.Eight people were interviewed. Referral sources of the candidates interviewed were as follows: One applicant from the ABC7 website, one applicant from the Disney Careers website, one employee referral, one industry referral, one WLS daily hire employee applicant and three in house staff employee applicants. The candidate hired was an in house staff employee applicant.Date position was opened: 05/20/19Date position was filled: 08/16/19The Station posted the position on the ABC7 website, the Disney Careers website, the tvjobs.com website and faxed or emailed a notice of the position to the organizations listed on Attachment A.Five people were interviewed. Referral sources of the candidates interviewed were as follows: Four applicants from the ABC7 website and one industry referral. The referral source for the candidate hired was the ABC7 website.Date position was opened: 07/23/19Date position was filled: 10/08/19The Station posted the position on the ABC7 website, the Disney Careers website, the tvjobs.com website and faxed or emailed a notice of the position to the organizations listed on Attachment A.Five people were interviewed. Referral sources of the candidates interviewed were as follows: Four applicants from the ABC7 website and one industry referral. The referral source for the candidate hired was the industry referral.Date position was opened: 12/17/18Date position was filled: 10/23/19The Station posted the position on the ABC7 website, the Disney Careers website, the tvjobs.com website and faxed or emailed a notice of the position to the organizations listed on Attachment A.Eleven people were interviewed. Referral sources of the candidates interviewed were asfollows: Two WLS daily hire employee applicants, five applicants from the ABC7 website, one former WLS daily hire applicant, one applicant from the AAJA job fair and two employee referrals. The referral source for the candidate hired was an employee referral.Date position was opened: 04/30/19Date position was filled: 11/18/19The Station posted the position on the ABC7 website, the Disney Careers website, the tvjobs.com website and faxed or emailed a notice of the position to the organizations listed on Attachment A.Four people were interviewed. Referral sources of the candidates interviewed were asfollows: Two applicants from the ABC7 website and two WLS daily hire employee applicants. The candidate hired was a WLS daily hire employee applicant.Date position was opened: 10/15/19Date position was filled: 11/18/19The Station posted the position on the ABC7 website, the Disney Careers website, the tvjobs.com website and faxed or emailed a notice of the position to the organizations listed on Attachment A.Eleven people were interviewed. Referral sources of the candidates interviewed were asfollows: Two applicants from the Disney Careers website, two applicants from Indeed.com, one applicant from the TVjobs.com website, two employee referrals, two industry referrals, one in house staff employee applicant and one WLS daily hire employee applicant. The referral source for the candidate hired was an employee referral.Date position was opened: 11/07/19Date position was filled: 12/10/19The Station posted the position on the ABC7 website, the Disney Careers website, the tvjobs.com website and faxed or emailed a notice of the position to the organizations listed on Attachment A.Thirteen people were interviewed. Referral sources of the candidates interviewed were as follows: Three applicants from the ABC7 website, one applicant from the Disney Careers website, two in house staff employee applicants, one WLS daily hire employee applicant, two employee referrals and four industry referrals. The referral source for the candidate hired was an industry referral.Date position was opened: 09/11/19Date position was filled: 03/02/20The Station posted the position on the ABC7 website, the Disney Careers website, the tvjobs.com website and faxed or emailed a notice of the position to the organizations listed on Attachment A.Twenty one people were interviewed. Referral sources of the candidates interviewed were as follows: Four applicants from the ABC7 website, one applicant from the Glassdoor.com website, eight employee referrals and eight industry referrals. The referral source for the candidate hired was an employee referral.Following is a description of internship opportunities at WLS-TV and a list of the schools that the station's 2019-20 interns attended.Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the winter/spring internship was shortened and the summer internship was cancelled.Columbia College - Chicago September 2019 - December 2019Columbia College - Chicago January 2020 - June 2020DePaul University - September 2019 - December 2019DePaul University - January 2020 - March 2020Northwestern University - September 2019 - December 2019Northwestern University - January 2020 - March 2020Interns are typically assigned to a reporter two days a week and to the news planning department one day a week.While assigned to reporters, interns work on a variety of stories. Tasks include researching information and setting up possible interviews.The news planning department is responsible for collecting, researching and developing future news reports for the ABC7 news department. The planning editor and planning department researcher (regular staff employees) create a daily sheet, which lists possible reporting ideas. This list is then used the following day in the morning editorial meeting to decide which news reports will be covered. The planning department is also responsible for planning long-term stories, such as elections and political conventions.News planning department interns assist the planning editor and researcher by, among other duties: answering phone tip lines, collecting and organizing possible future news reports as well as collecting and sorting incoming faxes and mail. They are encouraged to contribute potential story ideas and attend the morning editorial meeting when possible. The interns' duties also include conducting phone pre-interviews on potential interview subjects to determine the newsworthiness of any given story.Loyola University Chicago -August 2019 - December 2019Northwestern University - January 2020 - March 2020The sports interns are responsible for, among other duties: logging and watching sports events during the day. The interns are also expected to suggest the best highlights for the day's newscast.When possible, the intern is sent out into the field during sporting events to see how the reporter reacts in the field. From time to time the intern will do interviews.Chicago State University January 2020 - March 2020Columbia College - Chicago- August 2019 - December 2019Columbia College - Chicago (2) - January 2020 - March 2020DePaul University - January 2020 - March 2020Florida Atlantic University-January 2020 - March 2020Governors State University- August 2019 - December 2019Loyola University Chicago - January 2020 - March 2020Loyola University Chicago - September 2019 - December 2019Northwestern University - August 2019 - December 2019Temple University - September 2019 - December 2019Temple University - December 2019 - March 2020University of Michigan - September 2019 - December 2019Interns assigned to the creative services / programming department can be involved in two main areas of work:ProductionPublicityPRODUCTION - Interns work closely with producers who are responsible for a wide variety of productions and programs scheduled to air on WLS-TV during their time of assignment. Interns can be directly involved in research, planning, shooting, screeningand editing of videotape. This is field and office experience. In both cases, interns act as production associates to the producers. The work is creative and deadline demanding, and provides an understanding of the work that goes on behind the scenes of studio-based live events and field-produced programs.PUBLICITY - Interns work closely with the WLS-TV Station Publicist, in concert with the Program Director, in helping to cultivate and maintain a professional public profile in the greater community. Interns learn how press releases are written and how they are used to communicate both publicly and "internally" among other media outlets and alliedfields. Interns learn also to gather important information from various sources to help managers keep abreast of the marketplace. The work is information oriented and provides an understanding of the need for clear communication - publicly and internally.