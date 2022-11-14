Carjacking Chicago: 2-month-old baby inside carjacked vehicle found safe on Lower Wacker, police say

Chicago police said a 2-month-old boy has been found safe after he was in a vehicle that was carjacked Sunday on the North Side.

Police said the driver was getting out of the vehicle in a parking lot in the 1500-block of West Lawrence Avenue when the carjacker forced his way into the vehicle.

The vehicle was later recovered on Lower Wacker with the child still inside and unhurt.

Police said one person is being questioned, but there have been no arrests or charges yet.

