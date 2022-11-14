Carjacked Amazon truck crashes into several vehicles on West Side, 1 injured, Chicago police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- One person is in critical condition after someone carjacked an Amazon delivery van and crashed into their vehicle.

In all, that suspect crashed into four vehicles Sunday afternoon on the West Side near Washington and Damen, according to police.

One of the victim from the traffic crash was transported to Stroger Hospital and is listed in critical condition.

The suspect was taken into custody and charges are pending, police said.

Amazon released a statement that said: ""Our thoughts are with the individuals who were injured following the theft of our delivery van. We will work with law enforcement as they investigate both the theft and the crash. Meanwhile, we are thankful the driver was unharmed and is safe."

