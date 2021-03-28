Oak Lawn carjacking ends in Palos Hills, gun recovered: police

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- There was a large police presence in suburban Palos Hills after a carjacking Saturday night.

RELATED: Cook County judge's vehicle stolen at McKinley Park gas station on South Side

Police said the situation started in Oak Lawn in the 9700-block of Merton Avenue and ended near W. 95th Street and La Grange Road.

There have no reports of anyone being hurt at this time, however, police did say one person is in custody and officers found a gun at the scene.

RELATED: Carjacking safety tips: What to do if you're approached by a carjacker

Police are investigating.
