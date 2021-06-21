Raiders' Carl Nassib comes out as 1st openly gay active NFL player

"I've been meaning to do this for a while now, but I finally feel comfortable enough to get it off my chest," Nassib said in an Instagram video from his home in West Chester, Pennsylvania.
"I think that representation and visibility are so important. I actually hope that one day, videos like this and the whole coming out process are just not necessary," he continued. "But until then, I'm going to do my best and do my part to cultivate a culture that's accepting, that's compassionate."
Nassib said he was donating $100,000 to The Trevor Project, the nation's largest organization for LGBTQ+ youth suicide prevention.
Proud of you, Carl 🖤 pic.twitter.com/R9aJxYFefW— Las Vegas Raiders (@Raiders) June 21, 2021