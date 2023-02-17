Carmine's Chicago closing for $4 million remodel

Carmine's Chicago restaurant in Gold Coast will close for more than a year for a remodel, the owners said Thursday.

Rosebud Restaurants announced that the last day of service at the popular Italian supper club will be February 26. The remodeling is expected to take about 15 months and cost $4 million.

The new Carmine's will expand to more than 10,000 square feet of dining space and include an all-weather covered rooftop terrace overlooking the neighborhood. There will also be multiple dining rooms, and bar areas on the first floor entry and terrace.

Carmine's opened in the early 1990s and has been a destination for celebrities, tourists and locals alike.

Demolition of the original structure will begin March 5.