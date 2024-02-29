WATCH LIVE

Boy, 9, brings loaded gun Roy DeShane Elementary School in Carol Stream, prosecutors say

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Thursday, February 29, 2024 10:51AM
A nine-year old boy brought a loaded gun to Roy DeShane Elementary School in Carol Stream on Tuesday, the DuPage County State's Attorney's Office said.

CAROL STREAM, Ill. (WLS) -- A nine-year old boy brought a loaded gun to his elementary school on Tuesday, the DuPage County State's Attorney's Office said.

It happened at Roy DeShane Elementary School in Carol Stream.

The school's principal said that a student reported to their teacher that the boy made a reference to having a weapon. The school said the teacher alerted the administration and the gun was found in his backpack after a search of the student's belongings.

The gun was safely recovered and no one was hurt.

The DuPage County State's attorney said the boy's mother is a felon and cannot legally have a gun. She was charged with two counts of unlawful use or possession of a weapon by a felon and one count of misdemeanor contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

There was a meeting Wednesday night at the school to discuss the matter.

