Carol Stream police warn residents after attempted kidnapping of young girl

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
Police cars

CAROL STREAM, Ill. (WLS) -- Carol Stream police are warning residents are an attempted kidnapping in the area.

Police say a group of kids between the ages of 7 and 13-years-old were walking home with their bicycles when a man allegedly came up behind them and grabbed a young girl in the group.

The incident happened just before 9 p.m. in the 800 block of Niagara Street, police say.

The kids were able to fight the man off before flagging down a motorist and other neighbors to call 911, according to officials.

The man was last seen riding off on a light blue bike with skinny tires on the path between Flint and Chippewa trails.

Anyone having additional information is encouraged to contact the Carol Stream Police Department at (630) 668-2167.
