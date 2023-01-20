WATCH LIVE

Chicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

La Salle chemical plant: More than 1M lbs of chemicals destroyed; no health risks found, EPA says

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team via WLS logo
Friday, January 20, 2023 4:47AM
EPA finds no health risks to residents after chemical plant fire
EMBED <>More Videos

This massive fire at a La Salle chemical plant destroyed more than one million pounds of chemicals.

LA SALLE, Ill. (WLS) -- This massive fire at a La Salle chemical plant destroyed more than one million pounds of chemicals.

Massive fire erupts at LaSalle chemical plant

The EPA has not found any health risks to residents after testing the soil, water and air.

RELATED: Residents warned to avoid green residue after La Salle chemical plant fire

The Carus company said Thursday that cleanup is expected to wrap up by the end of next week. However, several parts of the plant will have to be torn down.

WATCH | Officials answer questions amid residents' concerns about chemical plant fire

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW