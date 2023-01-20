La Salle chemical plant: More than 1M lbs of chemicals destroyed; no health risks found, EPA says

LA SALLE, Ill. (WLS) -- This massive fire at a La Salle chemical plant destroyed more than one million pounds of chemicals.

The EPA has not found any health risks to residents after testing the soil, water and air.

The Carus company said Thursday that cleanup is expected to wrap up by the end of next week. However, several parts of the plant will have to be torn down.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.