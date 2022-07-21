Disney Cruise Line

Disney Wish travels to the ultimate private island experience at Castaway Cay in the Bahamas

By Michael Koenigs & Eduardo Sanchez
Disney Wish sails to Castaway Cay

CASTAWAY CAY, Bahamas -- Castaway Cay in the Bahamas is Disney's Cruise Line private destination where guests can enjoy balmy tropical weather, swim with stingrays, and even go snorkeling in the ocean.

"You can find fun, excitement, there's immersive experiences," says Joey Gaskins, Regional Public Affairs Director, The Bahamas and Caribbean, for Disney Cruise Line. "We have counselors here for the very youngest among us to make sure that they are taken care of, and we have a private beach for those who are over 18, called Serenity Bay," adds Gaskins.

The 1,000-acre island provides the ultimate escape, whether guests are seeking adventure, relaxation, or quality time with the family. The crystal-clear turquoise waters and the powdery white sand beaches all come with Disney touches.

Disney is the parent company of ABC Localish.
