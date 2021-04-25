Avoid catfish scams as post-pandemic dating heats back up

CHICAGO (WLS) -- As post-pandemic in-person dating starts to heat back up, beware of scammers trying to catfish in hopes of draining your bank account.
According to socialcatfish.com
, data from the FBI shows that Illinois is the 9th most "catfished" state.
It also showed that 688 victims lost more than $14 million to romance scammers who were allegedly using fake pictures.
Scammers trick lonely victims into sending money by luring them in with hopes of love.Tips to avoid becoming a victim:You should never give money or sensitive information to anyone you meet online;Try to safely meet someone in person or on video chat fairly quickly after you first connect, and don't let someone string you along;You can also do a reverse photo search on various platforms to see if its scammer lifting pictures from other people's profiles.
