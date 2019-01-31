CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Man charged with faking slip and fall

A man was charged after he was caught on camera allegedly throwing ice on the ground and faking a slip and fall last year.

WOODBRIDGE, N.J. (WLS) --
Alexander Goldinsky, 57, is charged with one count of insurance fraud and one count of theft by deception after prosecutors say he fraudulently filed an insurance claim for a slip and fall he orchestrated at a company he had been working at in New Jersey.

According to the Middlesex County Prosecutor's Office, Goldinsky is an independent contractor who had been performing work at a company in Woodbridge when the incident occurred.

Surveillance video from inside the cafeteria shows Goldinsky purposely threw ice on the ground at his workplace, placed himself on the ground and then waited until he was discovered, prosecutors said.
