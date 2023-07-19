Video captures moment out-of-control car flies through air, slams into house

Video captured the moment an out-of-control car flew through the air and slammed straight into a home near St. Louis, Missouri.

The terrifying crash was captured by a nearby home's doorbell camera. It shows the car spinning mid-air, clipping the front steps of one home before smashing straight through the front of the home next door.

Eyewitnesses said the car looked like it was speeding at nearly 100 mph and traveled a couple hundred feet before the moment of impact.

The driver of that car was killed in the wreck, but miraculously the family living inside the second home was not hurt.