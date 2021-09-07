Sports

NBA All-Star Cedric Ceballos hospitalized in ICU with COVID-19

Former Lakers player Cedric Ceballos hospitalized in ICU with COVID-19

Former Lakers player and NBA All-Star Cedric Ceballos announced Tuesday that he has been hospitalized with COVID-19 for more than a week.

"On my 10th day in ICU, COVID-19 is officially kicking my but, I am asking ALL family, friends , prayer warriors healers for your prayers and well wish for my recovery," Ceballos said on Twitter.

The tweet included a photo of Ceballos in a hospital bed, his eyes open and apparently alert, with an oxygen mask covering his nose and mouth.

"If I have done and anything to you in the past , allow me to publicly apologize," Ceballos wrote. "My fight is not done..... Thx."

Ceballos attended Cal State Fullerton before moving on to the NBA, where he won the league's 1992 slam dunk competition.
