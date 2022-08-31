Dozens of alleged gang members charged with robbing celebrities who flaunted wealth on social media

Prosecutors in Fulton County, Georgia have charged 26 alleged gang members with robbing celebrities like Mariah Carey, Calvin Ridley and Marlo Hampton.

Twenty-six alleged gang members have been indicted following a series of crimes in the Atlanta area targeting high-profile celebrities like Mariah Carey, Atlanta Falcons player Calvin Ridley, and Real Housewives star Marlo Hampton.

"If you thought Fulton was a good county to bring your crime to, to bring your violence to, you are wrong," Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis said. "And you are going to suffer consequences, and today is the start of some of those consequences."

The Fulton County District Attorney said the crimes involve 16 victims dating back to 2018. Sandy Springs Police Department body cam footage shows some of those arrests.

The suspects are now facing charges ranging from home invasions, kidnapping, armed robberies and shootings.

The suspects allegedly targeted people who displayed their wealth on social media, like Real Housewives star Marlo Hampton, who is known for showing off designer clothes and handbags.

Mariah Carey's Atlanta area home was broken into this summer after posting pictures of herself on vacation.

Authorities said this isn't just a celebrity problem: everyone should be careful when posting on social media.

"So I do have a message for the public," Willis said, "where it is kind of fun to put your things on social media and show off, unfortunately, these gangs are becoming more saavy, more sophisticated in the way they target you."