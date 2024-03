Spring is time to make plans for summer planting and gardening

Jennifer Brennan at Chalet Nursery & Garden Center offers gardening guidance of what people should do now.

Jennifer Brennan at Chalet Nursery & Garden Center offers gardening guidance of what people should do now.

Jennifer Brennan at Chalet Nursery & Garden Center offers gardening guidance of what people should do now.

Jennifer Brennan at Chalet Nursery & Garden Center offers gardening guidance of what people should do now.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The weather outside does not feel spring-like but now is the time to do things indoors to get a head start on summer-blooming bulbs and tubers. Jennifer Brennan at Chalet Nursery & Garden Center offers gardening guidance of what people should do now to prepare for the summer flowering bulbs.

To learn more about how to connect with Jennifer Brennan at Chalet Nursery & Garden Center in Wilmette, click here.