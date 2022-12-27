Challenger, Gray & Christmas offering free job advice hotline Tuesday, Wednesday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- You can get free career advice starting Tuesday.
Professional job search coaches from Challenger, Gray & Christmas will answer a hotline. You can get help in English or Spanish from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday.
They will offer advice on a variety of topics. That includes switching industries, explaining a career gap and finding a job after the age of 55.
The English hotline phone number is: 312-422-5010
The Spanish hotline phone number is: 312-422-5020
Expert coaches will be able to answer questions on:
-The hidden job market
-Switching industries
-Explaining a career gap
-Resume writing
-Interviewing
-Transferring skills
-Turning a temporary position into a permanent one
-Military to civilian job searches
-The job search for new college grads
-Reskilling
-Retirement
-The job search for those over age 55
-Career advancement
-Finding a job after incarceration