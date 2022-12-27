WATCH LIVE

Challenger, Gray & Christmas offering free job advice hotline Tuesday, Wednesday

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team via WLS logo
Tuesday, December 27, 2022 12:03PM
CHICAGO (WLS) -- You can get free career advice starting Tuesday.

Professional job search coaches from Challenger, Gray & Christmas will answer a hotline. You can get help in English or Spanish from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday.

They will offer advice on a variety of topics. That includes switching industries, explaining a career gap and finding a job after the age of 55.

The English hotline phone number is: 312-422-5010

The Spanish hotline phone number is: 312-422-5020

Expert coaches will be able to answer questions on:

-The hidden job market

-Switching industries

-Explaining a career gap

-Resume writing

-Interviewing

-Transferring skills

-Turning a temporary position into a permanent one

-Military to civilian job searches

-The job search for new college grads

-Reskilling

-Retirement

-The job search for those over age 55

-Career advancement

-Finding a job after incarceration

