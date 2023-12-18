Chance Comanche arrested: G League player to face murder charge after remains of missing woman found

Chance Comanche, a G League player with the Stockton Kings, and Sakari Harnden have been arrested for the murder of Marayna Rodgers.

Chance Comanche, a G League player with the Stockton Kings, and a 19-year-old woman will face open murder charges in the death of a 23-year-old woman who had gone missing in Las Vegas, police announced Sunday.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said in a statement that the remains of Marayna Rodgers, a medical assistant from Washington state who last was seen in the Las Vegas area, were found in a desert area in Henderson, Nevada.

Comanche, 27, was apprehended by FBI agents Friday in Sacramento County, California, and was being held without bail. Sakari Harnden, 19, was arrested Wednesday in Las Vegas on kidnapping charges and was detained on $500,000 bail, per jail records.

According to Las Vegas police, Rodgers was out with friends on Dec. 5 and had a prearranged meeting with Harnden, who brought Comanche, her boyfriend, with her.

The Stockton Kings played the G League Ignite in nearby Henderson that day.

Rodgers was reported missing Dec. 7.

"Early in the investigation, detectives suspected foul play and obtained evidence to arrest Harnden and her boyfriend Comanche for their role in the kidnapping and disappearance of Rodgers," Las Vegas police said in the statement.

Comanche, a 6-foot-10 center, was released by the Kings following the arrest. He is due in court Tuesday and his extradition to Nevada is pending.

He played college basketball at Arizona and has appeared in one NBA game, with the Portland Trail Blazers on April 9.

Field Level Media contributed to this report.