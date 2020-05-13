viral video

'I left dancing:' North Carolina graduate's celebration video goes viral online

By
DURHAM, N.C. -- Graduation is a time to celebrate. A special moment deserving of a bright spotlight.

Denied the traditional stage, North Carolina Central University graduate Chance Kennedy created his own shining moment which has now gone viral.

Three days ago Kennedy posted this video on social media.

It begins with powerful emotion before turning into a dance celebration.

"I came into college in 2016 dancing and I left dancing," said Kennedy.

With his brother recording, mom was driving alongside for the perfect shot.



"I would start moving and my mom wouldn't move the car. So I was like, 'Mom you have to start moving the car when I start moving.' Me and my mom and my brother had so much fun recording the video, laughing. It was just love," Kennedy said.

And people love watching it. Tens of thousands already have.

It's been picked up by national outlets like BET and The Shade Room.

Kennedy said he didn't create it with a viral intent.

"It's just like surreal right now. It's cool like to see all these stars and all these people loving the video for something I just did off of fun," Kennedy said.

A similar video he'd seen on social media provided the inspiration.

On what would have been graduation day in Durham, this business marketing major made the most of being quarantined in Charlotte, N.C.

"This video explains me so well. That's why I loved it because it's silly. All I do is just dance and laugh and have a good time all the time," Kennedy said.

The response won't replace a missed graduation ceremony, but it could open some doors. At least he hopes so.

"The views and viral, that's cool and all but at the end of the day, how can you capitalize on those opportunities in life. What can you do to reach out to people who can, connections and stuff like that."

Speaking of - another Chance liked the video, Chance the Rapper.

Kennedy will start grad school at NC Central in the fall and plans to play football for the Eagles as a wide receiver.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societynorth carolinaviral videograduationcoronavirusclass of 2020u.s. & worldcollege studentcovid 19 pandemicnccuviral
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
VIRAL VIDEO
checking in to see how the world record man is spending his time in lockdown
Viral facebook group challenges people to take out the trash in hilarious outfits to cheer neighbors up during COVID-19 lockdown
Houston flight attendant sings to help nervous passengers
Monkey snatches toddler off bench, drags child away in viral video
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
State rep. files new challenge to Pritzker's stay-at-home order
Stimulus check direct deposit signup at irs.gov is not a scam
Lake County woman mauled to death by own dog: officials
2nd stimulus check and other highlights of HEROES Act
DuPage County mayors anxious to reopen economy early
Downstate county working to reopen businesses, despite order: report
Family of woman killed by police hires civil rights attorney
Show More
Why your grocery bill may be higher than usual
Rosie the Riveter returns during COVID-19 pandemic
Mom warns parents after 9-year-old gets illness tied to COVID-19
Potbelly may close 100 locations due to COVID-19 pandemic
Coronavirus school closings, event cancellations amid COVID-19 outbreak
More TOP STORIES News