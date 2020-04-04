'Chance the Snapper' captor Frank Robb offers Skype experience during coronavirus outbreak

Frank "Alligator" Robb, who you might remember for reeling in "Chance the Snapper" from the Humboldt Park Lagoon last summer, wants to bring reptiles right into your home through a special Skype experience.
"With the whole COVID thing and staying away from people, this is one way to reach out and give good scientific, educational information," he said. "Our family has been doing educational programs with reptiles for as long as I've been alive."
Robb's Skype class sessions can range from 30-90 minutes long. His "ark" has a variety of different scaly and slithering creatures.
"The Robb zoo has a lot of different animals, many reptiles of all different kinds: turtles, snakes, alligators, you name it," he said.
But Robb said the alligators and crocodiles are the most-requested by far.
As for the cost of the class, Robb said he's willing to work something out with everyone. There are certain causes that he hopes people will keep in mind when it comes to making donations.
"If you guys have a favorite zoo or educational place you like to go, they're struggling right now," he said.
Visit Robb's website to set up a class.