Charges dropped against student removed from Marshall HS by CPD officers

EMBED </>More Videos

Cell phone video shows officers using a stun gun on a 16-year-old student at Marshal High School.

CHICAGO (WLS) --
All charges have been dropped against a 16-year-old Marshall High School who was removed from school by Chicago police last week.

Video later surfaced showing police officers using a stun gun on the student.

The student, Dnigma Howard, was charged with two felony counts of aggravated battery to a peace officer and two misdemeanor counts of resisting and obstructing a peace officer. Wednesday morning, prosecutors said the charges were dropped.

RELATED: Officers removed from Chicago school after stun gun used on student

The incident happened Jan. 29 at John Marshall Metropolitan High School, 3250 W. Adams St. in Chicago.

According to Chicago police, the officers were escorting the student following a confrontation between the student and the assistant principal.

As the student was being led away, police said she began fighting with officers causing her and one of the officers to fall down a flight of stairs, said police.

The teen was identified as Dnigma Howard. Her father, Laurentio Howard, blames the school for not following protocol for his daughter's history of behavioral issues. He witnessed the incident.

Chicago police said the officers involved will be reassigned to different duties as COPA and the CPD Force Review Unit complete independent investigations into the incident.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
taserstudent arrestedchicago police departmentChicagoEast Garfield Park
(Copyright ©2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Officers removed from Chicago school after stun gun used on student
Top Stories
Man, 18, fatally shot with baby inside car in Markham
FACT CHECK: 2019 State of the Union address
Jayme Closs kidnapping suspect appears in court
Chicago man wins $20.8M Illinois Lottery prize
School Closings
Find out which schools are closed in your district.
Illinois Senate Democrat to push for phased-in $15 minimum wage
Nancy Pelosi clap at SOTU has social media talking
'Empire' actor Jussie Smollett returns to work in Chicago
Dodgers fan killed after being struck by foul ball in 2018
Show More
10 explosions rattle downtown Atlanta, blow manhole covers off; no injuries
Burned body found in missing teacher's car
Wilmington residents evacuate as flood waters rise from melting Kankakee River ice jam
More News