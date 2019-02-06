All charges have been dropped against a 16-year-old Marshall High School who was removed from school by Chicago police last week.Video later surfaced showing police officers using a stun gun on the student.The student, Dnigma Howard, was charged with two felony counts of aggravated battery to a peace officer and two misdemeanor counts of resisting and obstructing a peace officer. Wednesday morning, prosecutors said the charges were dropped.The incident happened Jan. 29 at John Marshall Metropolitan High School, 3250 W. Adams St. in Chicago.According to Chicago police, the officers were escorting the student following a confrontation between the student and the assistant principal.As the student was being led away, police said she began fighting with officers causing her and one of the officers to fall down a flight of stairs, said police.The teen was identified as Dnigma Howard. Her father, Laurentio Howard, blames the school for not following protocol for his daughter's history of behavioral issues. He witnessed the incident.Chicago police said the officers involved will be reassigned to different duties as COPA and the CPD Force Review Unit complete independent investigations into the incident.