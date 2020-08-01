Convicted murder claims he was set up by cops; City of Chicago proposes $500K settlement

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Better Government Association is opposing a deal that would avoid the release of Chicago public misconduct records.

The city of Chicago is proposing to pay a $500,000 settlement to Charles Green. a convicted murderer who filed a records request for police misconduct files going back to the 1960s.

Green, who is now free, said those records help prove he was set up by bad cops.

A judge recently ordered the city to give him the records, because they are public, said the BGA.

The BGA policy director, Marie C. Dillon, testified July 22 opposing the settlement, instead suggesting they use the money to make the records public.

