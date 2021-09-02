Charges pending in stabbing at Chase Bank Chicago branch that left worker critically hurt

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Charges are pending after a Chase Bank employee was seriously injured in a stabbing inside a branch a few blocks from Chicago's Magnificent Mile Wednesday.Chicago police said the 24-year-old woman was stabbed in the neck after having a "brief conversation" with a man inside the bank on the corner of Dearborn and Ohio just after 11 a.m.A man who did not want to be identified said he saw the suspect with a 5- to 6-inch knife."I saw a guy with a knife - a pretty big knife - with blood on it and he was running with a head of steam, and then, 30 seconds later, all the cops started coming then," he said.The woman was rushed to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in critical condition, police said.On Thursday morning, officials said she was in serious condition.A spokesperson from Chase Bank said in a written statement: "There has been an incident at one of our branches near downtown Chicago today. Our thoughts right now are with our employee and their family."Chase said it temporarily closed other branches in the area as a precaution.It's unclear if they will reopen Thursday.A suspect is in custody, and charges are pending, Chicago police said. Area Three detectives are investigating.